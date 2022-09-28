Next-generation digitalisation aims to transform Capitec banking experiences

iSon Xperiences is using technology, including AI, to create valuable customer experiences for its banking partners.

Its customer engagement regional partner, LivePerson, has now partnered with Capitec Bank, to transform Capitec’s customer experience.

“We’re proud to be a significant part of the partnership and to help redefine the way people connect with Capitec. Our CX capabilities allow Capitec to access modern technologies that address the evolving business and market needs of the sector and be a partner with them in emerging as a Digital Bank,” says Pravin Kumar, global CEO of iSon Xperiences. “iSon Xperiences together with LivePerson, will use its expertise to provide value-added services for customers, partners, and the communities we operate in.”

Through transformational consultancy, implementation, and success management services, iSon Xperiences, and LivePerson will support the growth and continual optimisation of Capitec’s conversational channels, inclusive of voice and messaging.

The partnership will provide Capitec clients with a banking service that is more affordable and accessible, while also evolving the client experience to be more seamless and personalised.

“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Now we have redefined seamless, personalised experiences and empowered our clients to engage with us on channels they prefer. We are improving our clients’ lives by reducing their need to make costly and time-consuming trips to the branches or phone calls to our sales and support centres,” says Carlos Moodley, head of conversational banking product at Capitec.

“Through this partnership, we will also invest further in our people, including helping them learn how to work with the automation and artificial intelligence tools that are increasingly relevant to their careers.”

Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson, comments: “We’re thrilled to partner with Capitec to help them build banking experiences on the conversational channels consumers prefer, supported by both iSON Xperiences’ local expertise and presence and LivePerson’s industry-leading technology, platform and expertise.

“Capitec is known for continually improving banking so their clients can live better lives, and we look forward to supporting this important mission.”