NullMixer puts user info at risk

Kaspersky researchers have uncovered a new campaign, spreading NullMixer, a malware stealing users’ credentials, address, credit card data, cryptocurrencies, and even Facebook and Amazon accounts.

Trying to download cracked software from third-party sites, more than 47 500 users were attacked with NullMixer, able to spy on users, capturing any information they’re entering on the keyboard.

NullMixer is actively distributed by cybercriminals via websites offering crack, keygen and activators for downloading software illegally. Such untrustworthy pages always pose a threat for users as instead of providing proper software, they infect victims’ devices with malware.

In most cases, users receive adware or other unwanted software, but NullMixer is far more dangerous, as it can download a huge number of Trojans at once, which can lead to a large-scale infection of any computer network.

A typical infection takes place when attempting to download cracked software from one of these sites. The user is repeatedly redirected to a page containing a password-protected archived program and detailed instructions.

Everything looks normal as if the user is really about to download the software they need. However, following the instructions, the victim actually launches NullMixer, which drops multiple malware files on the infected machine, including downloaders, spyware, backdoors, bankers and other threats.

Among the threat families spread via NullMixer is the infamous RedLine stealer that hunts for credit card and cryptocurrency wallet data from infected machines, as well as Disbuk, also known as Socelar. Stealing cookies from Facebook and Amazon with Disbuk, attackers can gain access to the victim’s accounts from these sites, obtaining their credentials, address and even payment details.

In an interesting move, cybercriminals specifically used professional SEO tools in order to maintain in the first results of search engines, so they could easily be found when searching for “cracks” and “keygens” over the Internet and could target as many users as possible.

Since the beginning of this year Kaspersky security solutions have blocked attempts to infect more than 47 500 users worldwide. Some of the most targeted countries are Brazil, India, Russia, Italy, Germany, France, Egypt, Turkey and the US.

“Any download of files from untrustworthy resources is a real game of roulette: you never know when it will fire, and which threat you will get this time,” comments Haim Zigel, security researcher at Kaspersky. “Receiving NullMixer, users get several threats at once.

“Any information you type on your keyboard will be available to the attackers: from messages you write to your friends on Facebook, the address you use to order on Amazon, to logins and passwords from your device or cryptocurrency accounts, and credit card data. As a result, the entire device with all your information is now in the hands of cybercriminals.

“Keep this in mind when you decide to download something from an unknown site, because this threat can always be avoided by using only licensed products and robust security solutions.”