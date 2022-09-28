Openserve Connect wins at TM Forum Excellence Awards

Openserve’s self-help Connect App received the Customer Experience and Trust award at the 15th annual TM Forum Excellence Awards Digital Transformation World held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The TM Forum’s Excellence Awards recognise the world’s leading companies for innovative achievements in digital transformation, business, and Information Technology agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering, and collaboration, and product and service innovation across six themes. The entries were judged by a panel of 22 independent industry experts.

Pushkar Gokhale, chief digital and strategy officer at Openserve, comment: “Being acknowledged and recognised by industry leaders from across the world was a great honour for not only Openserve but also for South Africa at large.”

The Connect App places self-service capabilities in the hands of the end-customers. It allows users to test if their network is functioning and if their speed is good. Users also receive bulk fault notifications; map coverage and it also serves as a platform where Openserve can share new promotions and innovations with customers directly.

Althon Beukes, Openserve CEO, says: “Openserve Connect App is not only a digital platform but also a gateway for customers to experience the change and innovation that is happening within Openserve and that the award reaffirmed Openserve’s strategy to continuously challenge itself to provide the best experience to customers in every interaction.”

The app allows households and businesses to access more information and tools and allows them to be more informed broadband network experience.