Project Manager IT

Perform the full range of the project management lifecycle: initiating, planning, executing, monitoring and controlling, and closing

Enforce adherence to Ithala’s PMBOK project methodology

Develop detailed plans, schedule, project estimate, and resource plan. Ensure resource planning is properly capacitated and resource allocations are managed

Ensure adherence to quality standards and review project deliverables

Manage the integration of vendor tasks and track and review vendor deliverables

Provide technical and analytical guidance to project team

Recommend and take action to direct the analysis and solution of problems; revise, as appropriate, to meet changing needs and requirements

Evaluate and assess metrics and project effectiveness

Ensure accurate and timely reporting; prepare specialized and ad-hoc reports

Absorb and leverage project related technology to ensure effective project management and collaboration

Leverage steering and executive committees for decision-making, change management, and communications

Liaise with the Steering Committee and Project Board(s) to ensure overall direction and integrity of the project

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information System, IT, Engineering or similar

Project Management Professional Certification (PMP or prince2, etc) or relevant accredited course in Project Management

10+ years job related experience in formal project management in financial services industries (retail banking; financial services; banking; payment systems, VAS, Online/mobile banking, etc)

15+ years in IT experience in large scale, distributed environment with hands on experience in multiple technologies o Experience in managing IT and Compliance / Regulatory related projects would be essential

Experience in working independently and in a team-oriented collaborative environment is essential

Experience managing vendors and supply chain management and RFP processeso Experience drafting and submitting budget proposals and recommending subsequent budget changes where necessary

Experience influencing and gaining buy-in from executive’s sponsors, team members, stakeholders and peers

Experience in Project Management methodologies such as PMBOK, Agile, Prince2.o IT background with good understanding of IT Infrastructure and system development (SDLC) methodologies (i.e. Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Ability to work collaboratively with a broad range of constituencies and diverse group of people

Ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial

Strong finance and administration skills.

Proven track record of bringing projects to successful completion through political sensitivity.

Strong written and oral communication skills. o Strong interpersonal and customer service skills.

At least 10 years’ experience in reporting and presenting to executive committees and Governance Structures such as IT Governance Committee, Enterprise Steering Committee

Skills:

Assertive and good communication skillso Experience in creating project schedules with MS Projecto Experience in windows operating system and desktop productso Ability to work with minimum supervision, work individually and /or with a team

Highly analytical and able to solve problems on their owno Excellent client facing written and verbal communicationo Planning and Time management skills

The candidate must have a strong work ethic and works well with others in a team environment

Desired Skills:

Governance Structure

PMP or prince2

understanding of IT Infrastructure and system development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The bank has a number of projects within the IT department that need to be managed to conclusion as per an approved road map over the next two (2) years. The bank does not have a functioning project management office (PMO) due to skills shortage and budget availability. An IT project manager was contracted in March 2022 to give structure to the portfolio of IT projects, define high-level project life cycle process and decision gates, create reporting dashboards as well as manage key projects within the IT project portfolio.

