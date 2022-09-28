QA Tester (WordPress) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY an integral role in the QA team of a UK-based forward-thinking Digital & eCommerce Solutions Provider seeking a highly meticulous & naturally inquisitive QA Tester. The QA team have the final seal of approval on all work and is involved with projects from initial planning through to delivery, so they can input at every stage (rather than waiting for code to be chucked over the fence!). The ideal candidate must be passionate about all things digital & tech with at least 2 or more years hands-on experience testing WordPress websites or similar, have some proficiency with Cypress and Selenium, able to extract testable requirements from a wide range of business and technical documentation, understand databases and how it can be manipulated for test purposes and a solid understanding of a wide range of test techniques including Exploratory, Responsive, Functional and Non-functional Testing, and to demonstrate those to the wider Project team to ensure quality throughout the project lifecycle.

DUTIES:

Undertake hands-on Manual and Automated Testing of websites.

Report and retest issues found during the test phases.

Ensure all tested sites are delivered to the expected high standards.

Work within Project teams, ensuring all relevant quality processes are complied with and suggest changes when you find processes not working/out of date.

Review acceptance criteria for user stories and ensure that they are met.

Update the automated regression suite to include new functionality/updates to sites.

Research tools and processes and propose improvements to teammates.

In the future: Create automated test suites in a variety of technologies.

You’ll be responsible for deciding if a site is ready to be released into the wild. Ensuring a high level of quality is maintained at every stage of the software development life cycle and promoting good practice at all levels of the organisation.

You will be an integral part of your team (called units here), which consist of a Unit Manager, Developers, Designers, Solution Architects and Client Success managers. Each morning you’ll attend a Unit Stand Up to ensure that you have the support you need to get your work done and to flag any potential blockers.

We encourage an environment where everyone is free to speak up and everyone’s voice is heard: communication and collaboration are things we insist on from all team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 2 or more years of hands-on experience testing WordPress websites or similar.

An ability to extract testable requirements from a wide range of business and technical documentation.

A high benchmark for quality and the tenacity to ensure all deliverables meet this.

Understand and use a wide range of test techniques including Exploratory, Responsive, Functional and Non-functional Testing, and to demonstrate those to the wider Project team to ensure quality throughout the project lifecycle.

Understand what a database is for and how it can be manipulated for test purposes.

Exposure to different project methodologies including Agile and Waterfall.

Knowledge of bug tracking and Project Management tools.

Love of all things digital and tech.

Ideally some familiarity with Automaton tools e.g., Cypress, Selenium etc.

Good eye for detail.

ATTRIBUTES:

We value and encourage an open mind. It is important to us that you are supportive to both clients and colleagues.

We want you to be creative and suggest solutions to problems that might appear and listen to other people’s input. It’s also important to us that you are flexible and adapt easily as we are a business that grows and moves quickly.

We want you to be naturally inquisitive and have found bugs in many websites just from using them normally. You have some existing ability in programming language (e.g., JavaScript, Python, PHP and an interest in Automated Testing and would like to expand on those.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

