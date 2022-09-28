qwerti aims to guide local businesses on their IT strategy

Vivica Group, formerly known as Vox Holdings, has launched a new subsidiary, qwerti, which will provide locally-based enterprises, SMEs and consumers with personalised advisory and managed services to help them better manage their IT infrastructure and spending, enhance network and data security, and effectively and efficiently migrate to the cloud.

“qwerti was evolved out of the Vox stable to consolidate all managed services under a single brand, leveraging 15 years’ experience in delivering innovative and cost-effective services to the corporate and consumer market,” says Craig Freer, head of division at qwerty.

“Being an independent organisation allows us to be vendor-agnostic, as well as to expand our product offerings beyond what was traditionally offered through Vox. We are a mid-size MSP partner that has all the capabilities and tools that one would find in much larger organisations, but is able to deliver a more personalised level of support for our customers.”

According to Freer, qwerti will look to take advantage of the recent and ongoing evolution in the managed service provider (MSP) space: traditionally, organisations looked to MSPs for proactive IT management and improved uptime, and overcoming the lack of internal IT skills, or to simply free up more time for company IT staff to allow them to engage in more strategic work. Now, organisations are turning to their MSP for access to new technologies, for guidance around cloud migrations, to enhance their security, and to realise cost savings.

In response, qwerti is looking to meet and exceed these evolving business requirements by playing the role of a trusted advisor, by providing advisory and virtual CIO services; the role of a strategic partner, through monitoring, professional services and managed services; and as a technology supplier by offering customers hardware rentals and sales.

This is offered for multiple stacks across the IT estate. While the company doesn’t offer its own ISP services (access, voice, PBX, etc), it offers SLA management; in the case of networking (including routers, switches and WiFi), Infrastructure (including servers and network-attached storage) and the end-user (hardware and software), qwerti offers support across the stack, all the way from advisory to hardware sales and rentals.

There is also comprehensive support for security (both firewall and endpoint) as well as for cloud services, such as Vox’s Virtual Data Centre, Microsoft Azure, or for cloud backup.

“Our highly skilled teams provide a personal and flexible approach to proactively managing your entire IT estate, while our advisory consultants ensure continuous improvement and alignment of IT with your business strategy,” says Freer.

In order to provide the highest level of service to customers, qwerti has been structured with multiple teams: the organisation has its own business systems, such as integrated ticketing and monitoring, which will be maintained by the Systems Team; the Advisory Team will be key to assessments and continuous improvement at clients; and the Managed Services Team which handles advanced monitoring and dedicated end-user support.

The Professional Services Team which will be involved in major projects such as Microsoft 365 or Azure cloud migrations, while the Field Services Team will be responsible for any onsite support including troubleshooting or fixing problems that cannot be resolved remotely, or setting up IT hardware for new users.

“We start off every engagement with an IT assessment by our Advisory Team in order to unpack where the customer is in terms of their network, security, cloud strategies and more. This enables us to identify areas for improvement and to present the customer with a tailored roadmap for the future,” says Freer.

“In effect, our advisors act as the customer’s virtual CIO – they drill down into what is happening, monitor performance of multiple providers including the Managed Services Team, and strive for continuous improvement.”