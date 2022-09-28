SAP Business Analyst (Production Planning) – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Our Client is looking for talented SAP Business Analyst (Production Planning) to join their growing team.
Location: Richards Bay
Requirements:
- SAP PP ERP Module certification
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in relevant ERP Module SAP PP
- Proven Experience in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems development.
- Experience as a project team member (could be on business side) on a full lifecycle ERP implementation for SAP
- Must have a valid driver’s license and Passport
- Must be prepared to work after hours and weekends if required.
- Understanding of SAP PP module principles, controls, and business processes
- Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP / SAP query)
DUTIES
- Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
- Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.
- Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement.
- Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice.
- Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP
- Assist users in changeover to ERP
- Assist with module configuration
- Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business relevant to module
- Define, execute and approval of simulation testing
- Design, develop and provision of training solutions
If you are keen on getting an application across, kindly forward your CV to: [Email Address Removed]
Let me help you get your next great venture!
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- PP
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years