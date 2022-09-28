SAP Business Analyst (Production Planning)

Our Client is looking for talented SAP Business Analyst (Production Planning) to join their growing team.

Location: Richards Bay

Requirements:

SAP PP ERP Module certification

Minimum of 5 years of experience in relevant ERP Module SAP PP

Proven Experience in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems development.

Experience as a project team member (could be on business side) on a full lifecycle ERP implementation for SAP

Must have a valid driver’s license and Passport

Must be prepared to work after hours and weekends if required.

Understanding of SAP PP module principles, controls, and business processes

Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP / SAP query)

DUTIES

Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.

Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement.

Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice.

Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP

Assist users in changeover to ERP

Assist with module configuration

Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business relevant to module

Define, execute and approval of simulation testing

Design, develop and provision of training solutions

If you are keen on getting an application across, kindly forward your CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Let me help you get your next great venture!

Desired Skills:

ERP

PP

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

