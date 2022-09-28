SAP Business Analyst (Production Planning)

Sep 28, 2022

Our Client is looking for talented SAP Business Analyst (Production Planning) to join their growing team.

Location: Richards Bay

Requirements:

  • SAP PP ERP Module certification
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in relevant ERP Module SAP PP
  • Proven Experience in business process evaluation, procedural definition, configuration, and application systems development.
  • Experience as a project team member (could be on business side) on a full lifecycle ERP implementation for SAP
  • Must have a valid driver’s license and Passport
  • Must be prepared to work after hours and weekends if required.
  • Understanding of SAP PP module principles, controls, and business processes
  • Ability to create queries to extract information from data sources (inc. ERP / SAP query)

DUTIES

  • Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.
  • Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process charges requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and development.
  • Prepare formal functional and/or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement.
  • Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice.
  • Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP
  • Assist users in changeover to ERP
  • Assist with module configuration
  • Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business relevant to module
  • Define, execute and approval of simulation testing
  • Design, develop and provision of training solutions

If you are keen on getting an application across, kindly forward your CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Let me help you get your next great venture!

Desired Skills:

  • ERP
  • PP
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.