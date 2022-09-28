Senior Analyst Developer – Enterprise Resource Planning – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 28, 2022

The main purpose of this position is to lead a team of developers/technical specialists and design/architect, develop, maintain and support information technology (IT) solutions to meet the business needs within the company.
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Define own and others’ work plans using own discretion and in alignment with departmental and functional work plans.
  • Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.
  • Lead the delivery of quality IT solutions through development, integration, testing and deployment according to the approved design specification and within agreed timelines.
  • Ensure total quality of an IT solution by contributing to the compilation of standards and improved process, and by ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed.
  • Actively participate as a team member and drive the team towards the completion of goals.
  • Engage with the internal and external user community to ensure that business benefits are realised.

JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications and Experience

  • A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information or Business Administration, Commerce or an equivalent NQF7 qualification
  • Eight years’ working experience as an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) developer or technical resource in a project and support environment
  • Experience with Oracle reports, XML Publisher, Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher, Workflow Builder, Approvals Management Engine (AME), Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE), Apex, [URL Removed] forms personalisation and Oracle Application Framework (OAF) development
  • Advanced skills in PL/SQL development
  • Development and technical experience on all Oracle EBS modules (version 12.2.8 and higher)
  • Experience with Oracle EBS Open Interfaces, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interfaces (REST APIs) and data conversions
  • Experience in Oracle Cloud would be advantageous

ADDITIONAL SKILLS

  • Resilience
  • Planning and organising
  • Quality assurance
  • Stakeholder management
  • Continuous improvement
  • Industry, organisational and business awareness

Continued learning and/or professional development

Desired Skills:

  • Problem Solving
  • Team Management
  • Judgement and Decision-Making

