Senior Analyst Developer – Enterprise Resource Planning

The main purpose of this position is to lead a team of developers/technical specialists and design/architect, develop, maintain and support information technology (IT) solutions to meet the business needs within the company.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Define own and others’ work plans using own discretion and in alignment with departmental and functional work plans.
- Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.
- Lead the delivery of quality IT solutions through development, integration, testing and deployment according to the approved design specification and within agreed timelines.
- Ensure total quality of an IT solution by contributing to the compilation of standards and improved process, and by ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed.
- Actively participate as a team member and drive the team towards the completion of goals.
- Engage with the internal and external user community to ensure that business benefits are realised.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information or Business Administration, Commerce or an equivalent NQF7 qualification
- Eight years’ working experience as an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) developer or technical resource in a project and support environment
- Experience with Oracle reports, XML Publisher, Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher, Workflow Builder, Approvals Management Engine (AME), Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE), Apex, [URL Removed] forms personalisation and Oracle Application Framework (OAF) development
- Advanced skills in PL/SQL development
- Development and technical experience on all Oracle EBS modules (version 12.2.8 and higher)
- Experience with Oracle EBS Open Interfaces, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interfaces (REST APIs) and data conversions
- Experience in Oracle Cloud would be advantageous
ADDITIONAL SKILLS
- Resilience
- Planning and organising
- Quality assurance
- Stakeholder management
- Continuous improvement
- Industry, organisational and business awareness
Continued learning and/or professional development
Desired Skills:
- Problem Solving
- Team Management
- Judgement and Decision-Making