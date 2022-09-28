Senior Analyst Developer – Enterprise Resource Planning

The main purpose of this position is to lead a team of developers/technical specialists and design/architect, develop, maintain and support information technology (IT) solutions to meet the business needs within the company.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define own and others’ work plans using own discretion and in alignment with departmental and functional work plans.

Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.

Lead the delivery of quality IT solutions through development, integration, testing and deployment according to the approved design specification and within agreed timelines.

Ensure total quality of an IT solution by contributing to the compilation of standards and improved process, and by ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed.

Actively participate as a team member and drive the team towards the completion of goals.

Engage with the internal and external user community to ensure that business benefits are realised.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information or Business Administration, Commerce or an equivalent NQF7 qualification

Eight years’ working experience as an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) developer or technical resource in a project and support environment

Experience with Oracle reports, XML Publisher, Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher, Workflow Builder, Approvals Management Engine (AME), Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE), Apex, [URL Removed] forms personalisation and Oracle Application Framework (OAF) development

Advanced skills in PL/SQL development

Development and technical experience on all Oracle EBS modules (version 12.2.8 and higher)

Experience with Oracle EBS Open Interfaces, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interfaces (REST APIs) and data conversions

Experience in Oracle Cloud would be advantageous

ADDITIONAL SKILLS

Resilience

Planning and organising

Quality assurance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Industry, organisational and business awareness

Continued learning and/or professional development

Desired Skills:

Problem Solving

Team Management

Judgement and Decision-Making

Learn more/Apply for this position