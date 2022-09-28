Senior Front End Developer LWG1803 at Mediro ICT

Sep 28, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Front End Developer to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025. Working hybrid (Home & Office). CV to [Email Address Removed]

Duties:

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
  • Implement pixel-perfect UI designs
  • Implement reusable HTML and JS logic
  • Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable
  • Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, in mid-development, with a minimum of handover.
  • Polish frontend behavior to ensure a great user experience.
  • Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Preparatin of user and operation manual
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementatin
  • System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation.
  • Preparation of user and operation manual.
  • User training.
  • System testing/parallel runs.
  • System implementation.
  • System audits/quality assurance.
  • User sign-off.

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

  • Qualification in IT Software Development (Diploma / Degree) or Equivalent years of experience in the field

Role-specific knowledge:

  • >5 years in software development
  • JavaScript
  • Node.js
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 6+
  • TypeScript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS(SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • Azure, AWS, or Openshift (beneficial)
  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
  • Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)
  • JAVA (beneficial and optional)
  • Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional)
  • Experience in HTML5, TypeScript, JavaScript, CSS3, SASS or LESS
  • Experience with Web Components
  • Experience consuming REST APIs
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

