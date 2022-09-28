Senior Full Stack Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Requirements:

• Excellent communication, analytical skills and decision-making ability in collaborative environments

• Excellent understanding of java 8+

• Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

• Experience with test-driven development and domain-driven development

• Experience with one or more of the following application frameworks: Spring

• Solid understanding of messaging protocols like SOAP and REST

• Experience with the open-source relational database management system

• Knowledge of server application containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss

• Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

• Experience with CI / CD servers (preferably Jenkins) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus), ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)

• Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

• Experience with an appropriate unit testing framework(s)

• Excellent debugging and problem-solving skills.

• Familiar with Docker

• You will be working with a team of a very technically strong team who are working on delivering high-quality solutions and will have the opportunity to learn and develop

• Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

• Ability to demonstrate your knowledge of critical thinking and problem solving

• Determines operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.

• Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code

• Debug existing source code and polish feature sets

• Ability to solve unique technical problems

• Work independently when required

• Continuously learn and improve skills

• Attention to detail is essential and all tasks must be carried out to the highest standard

Other Skills:

JavaScript & Angular

Java or C#

Docker

AWS experience

Rancher

CI/CD Pipelines

Other:

Azure SQL

Node JS

Elastic Search

Postgress

MySQL

MongoDB

Desired Skills:

Java

SOAP

REST

JavaScript

TypeScript

CI/CD

Spring

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

