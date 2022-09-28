Senior Solutions Architect at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Brief:

Design IT solutions to solve problems and meet business needs. Manage change process and establish overall solutions architecture and frameworks. Assess process and business risks relating to systems and business needs.

High level deliverables:

Contextual architecture.

Capability modelling.

Solution/component architecture.

Technology architecture.

Design for NFR’s etc.

Responsibilities:

Reduce costs by identifying inappropriate technologies for the organisation. Provide guidance in architecting solutions that yield the highest return on investments.

Devise and implement IT innovations or methodologies that achieve efficiencies and reduce cost based on time, risk, and process.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers, and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements. Collaborate with and transfer knowledge with internal and external teams.

Establish architectural standards and frameworks and assess functional and process risks on projects by collaborating with other architects to translate the customer’s requirements. Identify, justify and design a specific solution that meets business requirements.

Provide guidance to operations teams and other architects on the design, development, and testing of a new solution, and work with assigned project teams to ensure a smooth implementation of changes to existing systems.

Create, maintain and oversee test environments with appropriate data to support unit testing from end to end to ensure testing yields an acceptable level of performance for the changes being delivered and the application is not adversely affected.

Analyze, estimate and execute all approved development and configuration items through delivery of the best technical solutions to deliver the required functionality. Provide input and assist business to achieve efficiencies through optimized processes.

Supervises the work of other developers. Provides technical assistance to other developers and Information Technology (IT) team members.

Experience and qualifications

IT related Degree or Diploma

Experience +8years

Desired Skills:

Contextual Architecture

Capability modelling

Technology architecture

Design

Solution/component architecture.

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

