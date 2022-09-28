Senior Technical Specialist at Fempower Personnel – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Sep 28, 2022

Our client has an opportunity available for a Senior Technical Specialist based in Centurion.

Requirements:

  • National diploma- Bachelor’s degree would be ideal.
  • SAP certification- ITIL certification would be ideal.
  • 5 to 8 years’ experience working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions.
  • 5 to 8 years practical experience in implementing new business modules.
  • Willing to work extended hours when required.
  • Willing to travel when required.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blueprints, and all other associated documentation.
  • Comply with IT governance standards and procedures.
  • Complete all change control administration.
  • Facilitate regular meetings with different User Group representatives.
  • Review and update technical functional design documents periodically.
  • Ensure accurate maintenance of all technical configuration documentation.
  • Ensure central storage of all application documentation.
  • Write functional technical design documents to support business requirements.
  • Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies.
  • Develop and maintain role based training documentation for all business roles.

