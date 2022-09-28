Senior Technical Specialist at Fempower Personnel – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our client has an opportunity available for a Senior Technical Specialist based in Centurion.

Requirements:

National diploma- Bachelor’s degree would be ideal.

SAP certification- ITIL certification would be ideal.

5 to 8 years’ experience working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions.

5 to 8 years practical experience in implementing new business modules.

Willing to work extended hours when required.

Willing to travel when required.

Responsibilities:

Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blueprints, and all other associated documentation.

Comply with IT governance standards and procedures.

Complete all change control administration.

Facilitate regular meetings with different User Group representatives.

Review and update technical functional design documents periodically.

Ensure accurate maintenance of all technical configuration documentation.

Ensure central storage of all application documentation.

Write functional technical design documents to support business requirements.

Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies.

Develop and maintain role based training documentation for all business roles.

Learn more/Apply for this position