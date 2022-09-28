Senior Technical Specialist at Fempower Personnel

Our client has an opportunity available for a Senior Technical Specialist based in Centurion.
Requirements:
- National diploma- Bachelor’s degree would be ideal.
- SAP certification- ITIL certification would be ideal.
- 5 to 8 years’ experience working within business solution teams performing IT application development and maintenance functions.
- 5 to 8 years practical experience in implementing new business modules.
- Willing to work extended hours when required.
- Willing to travel when required.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and review business cases, functional specifications, blueprints, and all other associated documentation.
- Comply with IT governance standards and procedures.
- Complete all change control administration.
- Facilitate regular meetings with different User Group representatives.
- Review and update technical functional design documents periodically.
- Ensure accurate maintenance of all technical configuration documentation.
- Ensure central storage of all application documentation.
- Write functional technical design documents to support business requirements.
- Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies.
- Develop and maintain role based training documentation for all business roles.