Software Developer C#.NET – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Software Developer (Remote)

Remote | Full Time

A professional client-facing position, the Associate Software Developer is responsible for a range of implementation activities designed to achieve a high level of client service and satisfaction. This position requires a high level of independent judgment and decision making throughout the implementation process. The position is primarily responsible for understanding, configuring, customising, and implementing the client solution. The role also includes assisting users on system setup, system administration, and all aspects of the company Solution. The position will also be required to provide post live support to the client during a transition to the traditional support period.

Skills / Experience:

Desired Skills:

Good SQL skills

C# Scripting Knowledge

TypeScript

Javascript

SWIFT

EFT

RTC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

