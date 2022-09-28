Software Developer: Full Stack .NET – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Description
To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.
Qualification and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development or At least 6 months participation in an IT Graduate Development Programme
- 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous
The Job Requirements:
Technical
- Proficient in Net (C#) programming.
- Proficient in W3C standards
- Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
- Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
- Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
- Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
- Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
- Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them into Frontend products.
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
- Cloud, Container / Kubernetes experience would be beneficial
Non-Technical
- Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
- Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Good communication skills.
- A technical mind-set and analytical approach.
- Great attention to detail.
- Good leadership skills.
Outputs:
- Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Mercedes-Benz globally.
- Interact with different Mercedes-Benz clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals.
- Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.
- Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.
- You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients.
- Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.
- Project management of all technology development initiatives
- Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers.
- Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team.
- Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.