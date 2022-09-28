Software Engineer (Software Quality Engineer) at Financial services

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

12 months contract (Remote)

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.

Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses: Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client. Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the organisations values.

Liaise with Stakeholders across Group Technology to build a network that will align to now. Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business: Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution. Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

Apply technical quality assurance skills to contribute to business excellence and success: Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Contribute to the organisations culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.). Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Quality Engineering

Software Quality Management

Test plans

System Requirements

Process Quality

Test Execution

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client in Banking Sector based in Johannesburg is looking for Software Quality Engineer to join their team

