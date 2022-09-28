Solaris Server Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Solaris Server Administrator (Data Centre – Software Support and Maintenance)
Primary responsibilities and specific duties for the Systems Administrator (Solaris) will include the following:
- Installation, configuration, management of Oracle Solaris, SUSE Linex server infrastructure;
- Operation support for Oracle ZFS storage infrastructure;
- Implementing Oracle server virtualization products incl. OVM and Solaris containers;
- Manage storage area network components;
- Perform Oracle infrastructure system fault analysis and resolution;
- Implementation and maintenance of Oracle Solaris 10/11 servers, SPARC and x*86 (Physical and virtual).
Qualifications/Certification and Experience:
- Solaris 11 Certification;
- Minimum of 5 Years’ experience on Oracle Solaris Enterprise system administration;
- Minimum of 2 Years hands on experience on enterprise Oracle hardware (Server SPARC and x86, Switch, storage and Tape Libraries);
- Minimum of 2 years in Oracle VM for x86 Certified Implementation Specialisation;
- Solid understanding of Solaris Networks.
