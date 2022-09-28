Solaris Server Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Solaris Server Administrator (Data Centre – Software Support and Maintenance)
Primary responsibilities and specific duties for the Systems Administrator (Solaris) will include the following:

  • Installation, configuration, management of Oracle Solaris, SUSE Linex server infrastructure;
  • Operation support for Oracle ZFS storage infrastructure;
  • Implementing Oracle server virtualization products incl. OVM and Solaris containers;
  • Manage storage area network components;
  • Perform Oracle infrastructure system fault analysis and resolution;
  • Implementation and maintenance of Oracle Solaris 10/11 servers, SPARC and x*86 (Physical and virtual).

Qualifications/Certification and Experience:

  • Solaris 11 Certification;
  • Minimum of 5 Years’ experience on Oracle Solaris Enterprise system administration;
  • Minimum of 2 Years hands on experience on enterprise Oracle hardware (Server SPARC and x86, Switch, storage and Tape Libraries);
  • Minimum of 2 years in Oracle VM for x86 Certified Implementation Specialisation;
  • Solid understanding of Solaris Networks.

