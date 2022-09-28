Solaris Server Administrator

Solaris Server Administrator (Data Centre – Software Support and Maintenance)

Primary responsibilities and specific duties for the Systems Administrator (Solaris) will include the following:

Installation, configuration, management of Oracle Solaris, SUSE Linex server infrastructure;

Operation support for Oracle ZFS storage infrastructure;

Implementing Oracle server virtualization products incl. OVM and Solaris containers;

Manage storage area network components;

Perform Oracle infrastructure system fault analysis and resolution;

Implementation and maintenance of Oracle Solaris 10/11 servers, SPARC and x*86 (Physical and virtual).

Qualifications/Certification and Experience:

Solaris 11 Certification;

Minimum of 5 Years’ experience on Oracle Solaris Enterprise system administration;

Minimum of 2 Years hands on experience on enterprise Oracle hardware (Server SPARC and x86, Switch, storage and Tape Libraries);

Minimum of 2 years in Oracle VM for x86 Certified Implementation Specialisation;

Solid understanding of Solaris Networks.

Desired Skills:

Solaris

Oracle

Enterprise

system administration

hardware

Server SPARC

x86

Switch

storage

Tape Libraries

Oracle VM

x86 Certified

Implementation

Specialisation

Solaris Networks

10/11 servers

Server

Oracle ZFS storage infrastructure

infrastructure

Installation

configuration

management of Oracle Solaris

SUSE Linex server infrastructure

OVM and Solaris containers

Learn more/Apply for this position