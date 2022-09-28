The Role: We are looking to hire a SQL Developer with at least 5+ Years experience on a fixed term contract basis (6 – 12 Months).
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related/SQL Certification
- C#
- MS SQL
- JavaScript
- Node.js
- HTML5
- Visual Basic
Experience Required:
- Strong SQL Development experience
- Stored Procedures, Tables
- Strong intermediate ?? Senior SQL Developer
- SQL Development experience
- Financial Services experience
- BI Development experience/ tools ?? a bonus (not a must have)
- Must have good English communication skills.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Leading the Development team with all aspects of software design and coding.
- Attending and contributing to company management meetings.
- Learning the codebase and improving the coding skills of the team.
- Writing, maintaining, and managing the quality of code. Fixing bugs within existing systems.
- Monitoring and improving the technical performance of internal systems.
- Responding to requests from the management team.
- Creating reports.