SQL Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 28, 2022

The Role: We are looking to hire a SQL Developer with at least 5+ Years experience on a fixed term contract basis (6 – 12 Months).

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Related/SQL Certification
  • C#
  • MS SQL
  • JavaScript
  • Node.js
  • HTML5
  • Visual Basic

Experience Required:

  • Strong SQL Development experience
  • Stored Procedures, Tables
  • Strong intermediate ?? Senior SQL Developer
  • SQL Development experience
  • Financial Services experience
  • BI Development experience/ tools ?? a bonus (not a must have)
  • Must have good English communication skills.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Leading the Development team with all aspects of software design and coding.
  • Attending and contributing to company management meetings.
  • Learning the codebase and improving the coding skills of the team.
  • Writing, maintaining, and managing the quality of code. Fixing bugs within existing systems.
  • Monitoring and improving the technical performance of internal systems.
  • Responding to requests from the management team.
  • Creating reports.

