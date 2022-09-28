Hiring Systems Analyst
- 3 to 5 years as a Systems Analyst with solid short-term insurance experience.
- Programming knowledge and experience would be advantageous.
- Joint-Application-Design (JAD) and Requirements Re-engineering techniques to extract and define business requirements.
- Functional Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using object-oriented-principles to produce functional processes, workflows and requirements.
- Technical Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using UML to produce low-level technical requirements and design (data, integration, business logic).
- Agile (SCRUM) methodology and in-depth knowledge of Agile concepts and tools.
- Good understanding of SOA and MicroServices Architecture
- RESTful web services
- Microsoft experience
- MS Azure, MS Azure API Management
- MS Azure DevOps
- Strong communication (written and verbal). Must be mature, confident, well-spoken and have the ability to communicate in a clear and concise fashion
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analyst
- MS Azure DevOps
- MS Azure API Management
- MicroServices