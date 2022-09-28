Systems Analyst at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Engage with Business Analysts to ensure business and technical requirements are aligned
Attend and collaborate in daily stand-ups, sprint refinement, sprint planning, retrospective and reviews.
Accountable for feature and deliverable sign off in a pre-production environment.
Document non-functional requirements, technical solutions, implementations, and dependencies.
Liaise with integration teams
Our client a leading Financial Services company is currently seeking to contract a Systems Analyst to join their dynamic CX team.
Minimum Requirements
API documentation and Database definitions
Web services
Integration layers and technical components enabling business functionality
Able to articulate and lead development team refinement sessions