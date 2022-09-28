Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Sep 28, 2022

Hiring Systems Analyst

  • 3 to 5 years as a Systems Analyst with solid short-term insurance experience.
  • Programming knowledge and experience would be advantageous.
  • Joint-Application-Design (JAD) and Requirements Re-engineering techniques to extract and define business requirements.
  • Functional Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using object-oriented-principles to produce functional processes, workflows and requirements.
  • Technical Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using UML to produce low-level technical requirements and design (data, integration, business logic).
  • Agile (SCRUM) methodology and in-depth knowledge of Agile concepts and tools.
  • Good understanding of SOA and MicroServices Architecture
  • RESTful web services
  • Microsoft experience
  • MS Azure, MS Azure API Management
  • MS Azure DevOps
  • Strong communication (written and verbal). Must be mature, confident, well-spoken and have the ability to communicate in a clear and concise fashion

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analyst
  • MS Azure DevOps
  • MS Azure API Management
  MicroServices

