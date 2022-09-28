Westcon-Comstor celebrates partners in Botswana

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has announced the winners of its Imagine Botswana 2022 partner awards. The awards were given to those partners who have excelled in revenue, new business, innovation, and growth over the last year and were awarded at a gala dinner held at its Imagine Botswana event.

“We celebrated an exceptionally successful event in Botswana with a turnout far exceeding our expectations. The incredible support is indicative of a thriving ICT partner community in the country and a channel hungry for innovation,” says Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “Westcon-Comstor is exceedingly proud of the partners who attained these awards, their commitment and tenacity during a time where the continent has faced economic turmoil following the global pandemic is remarkable.”

The event’s goal was to reconnect with regional partners, deliver a strong message around the theme, “The Software-Centric Business Evolution,” and provide partners with a technology roadmap to help support end-user customers’ digitally transformative goals. Partners were also afforded the opportunity to reconnect with vendor partners Cisco, Microsoft, NetApp, Ruckus, Check Point, Palo Alto, F5, Avaya, Zebra and more.

Winners of the 2022 awards include:

* Top Westcon Partner of the Year 2022: Botswana Telecomm Corporation

* Top Comstor Partner of the Year 2022: Ryder Investments

* Best Technology Breadth for the financial year 2022: HardPro

* Rising Star Partner of the Year 2022: ProComm Group Technologies

* Overall Partner of The Year 2022: Hexaract Network Experts

“Our partners in Botswana continue to showcase their resilience and eagerness to unlock market opportunities and build a future-proof software-centric pipeline. We look forward to working with them into 2023 and beyond as we jointly focus on building channel resilience, building sales models suited to the modern customer, and helping customers innovate across their digital real estate,” said Taute.