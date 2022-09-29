2nd Line IT Support Engineer (Italian candidate)

The Role: We are looking for a 2nd line IT Support engineer with a minimum of 3-5 years desktop support experience.
Some server and network support experience (advantage). Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written.
Self-sufficient.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- International MCSE qualified or international equivalent
- A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications
- Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL Foundation
- Microsoft 365
- Azure
- AD
- Soft skills certificates
- Mobile Technology certifications
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.
- Call Management
- Working to SLAs
- Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support.
- A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.
- Remote Incident Resolution
- Software Deployment
Personality and Attributes: Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management
- Building strong relationships with customers.
- The ability to take ownership of customer problems.
- Good communication skills and fluent in Italian language verbally and written