2nd Line IT Support Engineer Mandarin (Chinese candidate) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

2nd Line IT Support Engineer Mandarin (Chinese candidate) – Gauteng

The Role: We are looking for a 2nd line IT Support engineer with a minimum of 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Some server and network support experience (advantage). Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written.

Self-sufficient.

Skills and Experience: Essential:

Grade 12

International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications

Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Good communication skills and fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Italian or German verbally and written

Preferred:

ITIL Foundation

Microsoft 365

Azure

AD

Soft skills certificates

Mobile Technology certifications

Some server and network support experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.

Call Management

Working to SLAs

Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1 st and 2 nd line Desktop Support.

and 2 line Desktop Support. Building strong relationships with customers.

The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

Remote Incident Resolution

Software Deployment

Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

