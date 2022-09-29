Business Analyst

A dynamic Foundation seeks a highly meticulous Business Analyst with the ability to make good insightful decisions to join its team. Your core role will be to effectively elicit and analyse stakeholder requirements and negotiate these with the project sponsors and product owners, while communicating them to the development partners and stakeholders. We are looking for someone that is well versed in customer journeys, understands the importance of user experience and can connect the dots. The individual should be able to able to synthesise large amounts of business information and identify logical business solutions

Responsibilities:

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software or application solutions.

Understanding stakeholder needs and conceptualising appropriate solutions.

Create documentation such as process diagrams, business process maps, data flows, user stories, project plans and progress reports etc.

Own and develop relationships with the business, working with stakeholders to automate, optimise and enhance business processes.

Partner with stakeholders to plan solution deployment and implementation to ensure success.

Requirements:

Identification with the Foundation’s Vision, Mission and Values.

3 – 5 years of experience as a Business Analyst.

Post-Graduate Degree in IT / Information Systems.

Advanced Business Analysis Programme (AdBA) Graduate preferred.

Experience in administering software development projects using Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK) methodologies and Project Management principles.

Proficient in Ms Project and Visio

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Visio

MS Project

Learn more/Apply for this position