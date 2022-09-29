C# .Net Developer Centurion R700k pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the finest Microsoft houses in Centurion is looking for a C# .Net Developer to join their dynamic team.

Part of your duties would be to write understandable, testable code (with proven coverage) with an eye toward maintainability and assist in performing code reviews on all pull requests. You will be working according to the guides and best practices of the team and .Net practices and have a good understanding of all technologies used within your team.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 6 years of experience in C#

.Net platform

C#

Angular

.Net Core

Xamarin

Azure/AWS

The reference Number for this position is FM55822 which is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost-to-company salary of R700k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

