Data Scientist at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Sep 29, 2022

  • This is a 6 months contract in Johannesburg
  • Identify source systems for materials
  • Identify material numbers for all the items (prices + description)
  • Extract material data
  • Get market prices from source
  • Identify source for specific material prices
  • Upload prices for the various materials
  • Clean-up of data
  • Create frequency distribution report of descriptive variables
  • Conduct unvaried statistics
  • Build a supervised and unsupervised model
  • Build dashboard or report i.e., exception/variances/compliance
  • Design and implement reporting dashboards that can track key business metrics and provide actionable insights
  • Monitor if the model still performs according to specifications – do hyper parameter optimization – go back correct if the deviations from spec and retrain model
  • Data acquisition
  • Data prep
  • Exploration (EDA)
  • Build + train model (machine learning)
  • Visualization
  • Monitoring
  • Data Scientist Activities
  • Activities
  • Work on Price Verification using the required data science skills and analytics technologies
  • Play an active role in the design, development, and unit testing of analytics solutions
  • Responding promptly and professionally to business request
  • Design, code, test, and document price verification models
  • Analyze system specification and translate system requirements to task specification for developers
  • Research and develop statistical learning models for advanced data analytics
  • Collaborate with product owners from various divisions to understand analytics needs and devise possible solutions
  • Implement new statistical or predictive methodologies as needed for specific models or analysis
  • Provides technical assistance in identifying, evaluating, and deploying solutions that meet user requirements
  • Assist in the design of databases and data models to ensure interoperability
  • Review to the extent possible changes in code and the environment that will affect system performance
  • Build efficient and re-usable services that can be reused across different divisions
  • Improved system maintenance, performance, and support
  • Work with the Data Analytics team to continuously improve the solution development process
  • Develop internal data science skills and ensuring that internal staff get opportunities to apply the skill that they have learnt
  • To share qualitative and quantitative analysis in a way the audience will understand;
  • Aggregate data from disparate sources; and ability to conduct ad hoc analysis and present results in a clear manner.

Desired Skills:

  • data scientist
  • exploration
  • Data Science

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

