Data Scientist at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- This is a 6 months contract in Johannesburg
- Identify source systems for materials
- Identify material numbers for all the items (prices + description)
- Extract material data
- Get market prices from source
- Identify source for specific material prices
- Upload prices for the various materials
- Clean-up of data
- Create frequency distribution report of descriptive variables
- Conduct unvaried statistics
- Build a supervised and unsupervised model
- Build dashboard or report i.e., exception/variances/compliance
- Design and implement reporting dashboards that can track key business metrics and provide actionable insights
- Monitor if the model still performs according to specifications – do hyper parameter optimization – go back correct if the deviations from spec and retrain model
- Data acquisition
- Data prep
- Exploration (EDA)
- Build + train model (machine learning)
- Visualization
- Monitoring
- Data Scientist Activities
- Activities
- Work on Price Verification using the required data science skills and analytics technologies
- Play an active role in the design, development, and unit testing of analytics solutions
- Responding promptly and professionally to business request
- Design, code, test, and document price verification models
- Analyze system specification and translate system requirements to task specification for developers
- Research and develop statistical learning models for advanced data analytics
- Collaborate with product owners from various divisions to understand analytics needs and devise possible solutions
- Implement new statistical or predictive methodologies as needed for specific models or analysis
- Provides technical assistance in identifying, evaluating, and deploying solutions that meet user requirements
- Assist in the design of databases and data models to ensure interoperability
- Review to the extent possible changes in code and the environment that will affect system performance
- Build efficient and re-usable services that can be reused across different divisions
- Improved system maintenance, performance, and support
- Work with the Data Analytics team to continuously improve the solution development process
- Develop internal data science skills and ensuring that internal staff get opportunities to apply the skill that they have learnt
- To share qualitative and quantitative analysis in a way the audience will understand;
- Aggregate data from disparate sources; and ability to conduct ad hoc analysis and present results in a clear manner.
Desired Skills:
- data scientist
- exploration
- Data Science
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree