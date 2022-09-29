DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client has grown steadily since the 1990’s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years. Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services that cross multiple business domains. A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Role Responsibilities:

Maintaining / troubleshooting the current monitoring infrastructure.

Facilitating / participating in the design, development and implementation of monitoring services.

Leveraging technology to develop, redesign / implement appropriate optimal technology solutions.

Bridging the gap between product development & operational support teams.

Collecting requirements and architect complex solutions.

Providing the division, department and business area management with status updates.

Providing training, support and expert advice during issue troubleshooting.

Performing problem management for permanent resolution of issues and incident reduction.

Establishing / managing established quality control and security protocols.

Creating dashboards and trend reports.

Creating / maintaining documentation related to the monitoring process, training and user manuals.

Ensuring all knowledge gained is documented and added to the knowledge base.

Consulting on installations, upgrades and patches.

Raising all new support tasks bugs.

Analysing all system related issues.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience implementing, maintaining, troubleshooting of monitoring tool suites (Zabbix, Nagios, Dynatrace, Splunk, Datadog, etc.).

IT infrastructure such as Network, Database, Server, Storage etc.

Unix based Operating Systems.

Experience in managing and monitoring complex Linux based IT environments.

Linux scripting skills.

Knowledge and experience writing scripts with Go or Python lang preferred.

Knowledge and experience with DevOps tools.

Knowledge of process discipline and SDLC methodology.

Job ID:

J103826

Desired Skills:

