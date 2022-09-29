Front End Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR keen eye for innovative visual design and ambitious Front End Developer is sought by global provider of cutting-edge Security Software Solutions to join its Joburg team. This exciting position offers good career progression and excellent skills development opportunities. Your core role will include development on a device management server, application platform and mobile application, including architecture and design. You will require a Bachelor’s in Information Technology or equivalent with commercial development experience and Automated UI Testing and proficiency in HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, Angular, React, Vue, CSS, Sass, LESS, Bootstrap & jQuery.

DUTIES:

Design and construct wire frames.

Planning and time estimation of designs.

Implementation of designs.

Maintain applications.

Promote User Experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Graduate (Bachelor of Information Technology or equivalent is mandatory) with commercial development experience.

Experience/Skills –

Web Development: HTML5 / CSS / JavaScript.

Experienced in a JavaScript MVVM framework (Angular / React / Vue).

CSS pre-processors (Sass or LESS).

Accompanying technologies: Bootstrap, jQuery.

Automated UI Testing.

Source Control System.

Advantageous –

Technical Certifications.

UX experience, some Back-end experience, exposure to MVC; TypeScript; [URL Removed] or [URL Removed] with Azure DevOps, Git, MS-SQL Server, CI/CD, Cloud exposure (Microsoft Azure/AWS).

ATTRIBUTES:

Enjoys learning and working with new technology and innovation.

Strong analytical skills.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Performance orientated.

Mentally alert and engaged.

Emotionally intelligent.

Capable of working in a team; articulate and assertive.

COMMENTS:

