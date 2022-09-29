Intermediate C# Software Developer Johannesburg R600k PA

Are you a passionate Software Developer who wants to further your career in a company that is in the business of creating mobile money apps?

Part of your duties would be to build intensive data acquisition and integration solutions in line with business requirements and field mapping of interfaces. You will also be required to convert physical data integration models to source codes and analyse technical requirements and processes to ensure the high quality and optimum performance of data integration systems.

If this sounds like a field you feel you could thrive in, APPLY TODAY.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 4 years of experience in C#

The reference Number for this position is FM55786 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost-to-company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

