IT Network Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

To provide technical support, Answering support queries via phone, email and CRM system

– Taking clients through a series of actions, either face to face or over the telephone to help set up systems or resolve issues

– To maintain a high degree of customer service for all support queries and adhere to all service management principles

– To take ownership of user problems and be pro-active when dealing with user issues

– Troubleshooting system and network problems and diagnosing and resolving hardware or software issues

– Setting up new user accounts and profiles and dealing with password issues

– To escalate more complex calls to a more senior IT Support member in timely manner

– Maintain a log of any software or hardware problems detected (Within CRM)

– Support users in the use of computer equipment by providing necessary training and advice

– Installing and configuring computer hardware, operating systems, and applications

– Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks

– Maintains ISO compliancy at all customers

– Maintain network security and compliance

– Complete daily verifications on all critical systems including but not limited to: Backups, Event logs, Antivirus, Firewalls

– Maintain allocated customer network infrastructure with emphasis on reliability, uptime, compliance, security.

– Maintain high degree of professionalism while on customers premises.

– Conduct network audits reports as stipulated by Internal and external Auditors

– Adhere to CRM system procedures with emphasis on ticket completion within allocated SLA timeframes

MINIMUM SKILLS REQUIRED:

– N + networking diploma or minimum of 3 years practical experience in IT

– Previous Helpdesk (Telephone) support experience will be beneficial

– Exchange Server Administration will be an advantage

– TCP/ICP (Networking) and 802.11 (wireless) experience

– Domain controller experience will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Network support engineers

TCP/ICP and 802.11 exp

Helpdesk

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance incentive

