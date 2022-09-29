IT Network Support Engineer

To provide technical support, Answering support queries via phone, email and CRM system
– Taking clients through a series of actions, either face to face or over the telephone to help set up systems or resolve issues
– To maintain a high degree of customer service for all support queries and adhere to all service management principles
– To take ownership of user problems and be pro-active when dealing with user issues
– Troubleshooting system and network problems and diagnosing and resolving hardware or software issues
– Setting up new user accounts and profiles and dealing with password issues
– To escalate more complex calls to a more senior IT Support member in timely manner
– Maintain a log of any software or hardware problems detected (Within CRM)
– Support users in the use of computer equipment by providing necessary training and advice
– Installing and configuring computer hardware, operating systems, and applications
– Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks
– Maintains ISO compliancy at all customers
– Maintain network security and compliance
– Complete daily verifications on all critical systems including but not limited to: Backups, Event logs, Antivirus, Firewalls
– Maintain allocated customer network infrastructure with emphasis on reliability, uptime, compliance, security.
– Maintain high degree of professionalism while on customers premises.
– Conduct network audits reports as stipulated by Internal and external Auditors
– Adhere to CRM system procedures with emphasis on ticket completion within allocated SLA timeframes
MINIMUM SKILLS REQUIRED:
– N + networking diploma or minimum of 3 years practical experience in IT
– Previous Helpdesk (Telephone) support experience will be beneficial
– Exchange Server Administration will be an advantage
– TCP/ICP (Networking) and 802.11 (wireless) experience
– Domain controller experience will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Network support engineers
- TCP/ICP and 802.11 exp
- Helpdesk
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance incentive