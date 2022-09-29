IT Service Delivery Manager at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

Main Purpose

To co-ordinate and manage the operational support of IT across SA Taxi, GOMO & Road Cover. Manage the billing & procurement for IT operations.

Accountabilities

Design and implement service delivery model that is future fit for digital business.

Responsible for managing all functions relating to end-user support including service desk, support staff and functions, tooling, IMACD, reporting and escalation, warranty management and standards

Responsible for all application operational processes that the business requires IT to perform

Design, Implement & Managing service desk processes

Formulate & managing the operational relationship with the business

Responsible for system stability and performance management

Managing user accounts, password administration and identify and access compliance

Responsible for system continuity planning across all IT support functions

Effectively manage and resolve escalations (3rd line)

Implement an asset manage system. Management of all IT terms of assets and asset register

Participate in all ICT projects as an Operations Champion to ensure that impact of new solutions on operations is understood and managed

Manage the operational running of new solutions

Competencies Required

Service focused

Attention to detail

Tactical thinker

Influential

Negotiator

Excellent verbal and written communication

Customer responsiveness

Professional and technical proficiency

Excellent planning and organisation skills

Stakeholder management

Skills/Experience Required

Grade NQF 5 or equivalent

IT Qualification is essential

Minimum 5-10 years’ experience in IT Management

Desired Skills:

ICT

IMACD

Service Delivery

Service Desk Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.

SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.

We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

