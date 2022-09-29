IT Service Delivery Manager at SA Taxi Development Finance

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.
Main Purpose
To co-ordinate and manage the operational support of IT across SA Taxi, GOMO & Road Cover. Manage the billing & procurement for IT operations.
Accountabilities
- Design and implement service delivery model that is future fit for digital business.
- Responsible for managing all functions relating to end-user support including service desk, support staff and functions, tooling, IMACD, reporting and escalation, warranty management and standards
- Responsible for all application operational processes that the business requires IT to perform
- Design, Implement & Managing service desk processes
- Formulate & managing the operational relationship with the business
- Responsible for system stability and performance management
- Managing user accounts, password administration and identify and access compliance
- Responsible for system continuity planning across all IT support functions
- Effectively manage and resolve escalations (3rd line)
- Implement an asset manage system. Management of all IT terms of assets and asset register
- Participate in all ICT projects as an Operations Champion to ensure that impact of new solutions on operations is understood and managed
- Manage the operational running of new solutions
Competencies Required
- Service focused
- Attention to detail
- Tactical thinker
- Influential
- Negotiator
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Customer responsiveness
- Professional and technical proficiency
- Excellent planning and organisation skills
- Stakeholder management
Skills/Experience Required
- Grade NQF 5 or equivalent
- IT Qualification is essential
- Minimum 5-10 years’ experience in IT Management
Desired Skills:
- ICT
- IMACD
- Service Delivery
- Service Desk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.
SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.
We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid