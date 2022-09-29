IT Technician

Sep 29, 2022

Our client based in the manufacturing and distribution of high quality baking ingredients is looking for an experienced IT Technician to be based in Gauteng.
Position: IT Technician

Location:Martindale, Johannesburg

Reporting and Communication Line

Reports to: IT Manager
Responsible for: IT Department
In Communication with: All departments, branches and employees

Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Certificates in A+, N+ and similar IT Qualifications
  • Minimum 3 years + relevant IT experience
  • Ability to work extended hours, weekends on-site, and remotely when necessary.
  • Valid Driver’s License


Software Skill Requirements:

  • Mikrotik Firewall
  • VMware Sophos,
  • XDR
  • Firewall (Advantageous)
  • Windows 10/11 Pro
  • Windows Server 2012(R[Phone Number Removed];)
  • Windows SQL Server
  • Server Hardware
  • Microsoft Active Directory
  • Microsoft 365
  • Exchange Online

Competencies Required

  • High numeracy, literacy and accuracy skills.
  • Advanced Computer literacy.
  • High level of integrity and reliability.
  • Able to work under pressure and adhering to specified deadlines on consistent basis.
  • Attention to detail and quality.
  • Team player and able to work independently.
  • Excellent command of English language and able to communicate effectively.
  • Command of any other language an advantage.
  • Ability to function well under pressure and to manage own time and outputs
  • Good MS Office Skills


Roles and Responsibilities

  • Work with the current IT team in support of: Servicing support tickets logged by staff on the helpdesk system. This includes dealing with users at all levels in resolving IT-related issues.
  • Deliver both onsite and remote support.
  • Proactively monitor device status through Sophos central and helpdesk ticketing monitoring system and provide the correct actions.
  • Administer Active Directory, Terminal Services, Office 365 Office & Application, and Data Back-Ups.
  • Perform maintenance and Implementation of Win Servers, Workstation, Printers, Network Routers/Switches, Wi-Fi Access Points, and end-point devices.
  • Troubleshoot internal and external (LAN /WAN/VLAN) IP connectivity.
  • Daily server health checks (performance, event logs, etc.)
  • Meet the required service level turnaround times as required and escalate problematic requests.


