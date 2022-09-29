IT Technician

Our client based in the manufacturing and distribution of high quality baking ingredients is looking for an experienced IT Technician to be based in Gauteng.

Position: IT Technician

Location:Martindale, Johannesburg

Reporting and Communication Line



Reports to: IT Manager

Responsible for: IT Department

In Communication with: All departments, branches and employees

Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:

Grade 12

Certificates in A+, N+ and similar IT Qualifications

Minimum 3 years + relevant IT experience

Ability to work extended hours, weekends on-site, and remotely when necessary.

Valid Driver’s License



Software Skill Requirements:



Mikrotik Firewall

VMware Sophos,

XDR

Firewall (Advantageous)

Windows 10/11 Pro

Windows Server 2012(R[Phone Number Removed];)

Windows SQL Server

Server Hardware

Microsoft Active Directory

Microsoft 365

Exchange Online

Competencies Required

High numeracy, literacy and accuracy skills.

Advanced Computer literacy.

High level of integrity and reliability.

Able to work under pressure and adhering to specified deadlines on consistent basis.

Attention to detail and quality.

Team player and able to work independently.

Excellent command of English language and able to communicate effectively.

Command of any other language an advantage.

Ability to function well under pressure and to manage own time and outputs

Good MS Office Skills



Roles and Responsibilities

Work with the current IT team in support of: Servicing support tickets logged by staff on the helpdesk system. This includes dealing with users at all levels in resolving IT-related issues.

Deliver both onsite and remote support.

Proactively monitor device status through Sophos central and helpdesk ticketing monitoring system and provide the correct actions.

Administer Active Directory, Terminal Services, Office 365 Office & Application, and Data Back-Ups.

Perform maintenance and Implementation of Win Servers, Workstation, Printers, Network Routers/Switches, Wi-Fi Access Points, and end-point devices.

Troubleshoot internal and external (LAN /WAN/VLAN) IP connectivity.

Daily server health checks (performance, event logs, etc.)

Meet the required service level turnaround times as required and escalate problematic requests.





Desired Skills:

Firewall

A+

N+

SQL

Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position