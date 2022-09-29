IT Technician – Gauteng Turffontein

Sep 29, 2022

Our client based in the manufacturing and distribution of high quality baking ingredients is looking for an experienced IT Technician to be based in Gauteng.
Position: IT Technician

Location:Martindale, Johannesburg

Reporting and Communication Line

Reports to: IT Manager
Responsible for: IT Department
In Communication with: All departments, branches and employees

Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Certificates in A+, N+ and similar IT Qualifications
  • Minimum 3 years + relevant IT experience
  • Ability to work extended hours, weekends on-site, and remotely when necessary.
  • Valid Driver’s License


Software Skill Requirements:

  • Mikrotik Firewall
  • VMware Sophos,
  • XDR
  • Firewall (Advantageous)
  • Windows 10/11 Pro
  • Windows Server 2012(R[Phone Number Removed];)
  • Windows SQL Server
  • Server Hardware
  • Microsoft Active Directory
  • Microsoft 365
  • Exchange Online

Competencies Required

  • High numeracy, literacy and accuracy skills.
  • Advanced Computer literacy.
  • High level of integrity and reliability.
  • Able to work under pressure and adhering to specified deadlines on consistent basis.
  • Attention to detail and quality.
  • Team player and able to work independently.
  • Excellent command of English language and able to communicate effectively.
  • Command of any other language an advantage.
  • Ability to function well under pressure and to manage own time and outputs
  • Good MS Office Skills


Roles and Responsibilities

  • Work with the current IT team in support of: Servicing support tickets logged by staff on the helpdesk system. This includes dealing with users at all levels in resolving IT-related issues.
  • Deliver both onsite and remote support.
  • Proactively monitor device status through Sophos central and helpdesk ticketing monitoring system and provide the correct actions.
  • Administer Active Directory, Terminal Services, Office 365 Office & Application, and Data Back-Ups.
  • Perform maintenance and Implementation of Win Servers, Workstation, Printers, Network Routers/Switches, Wi-Fi Access Points, and end-point devices.
  • Troubleshoot internal and external (LAN /WAN/VLAN) IP connectivity.
  • Daily server health checks (performance, event logs, etc.)
  • Meet the required service level turnaround times as required and escalate problematic requests.


Desired Skills:

  • Firewall
  • A+
  • N+
  • SQL
  • Technician

