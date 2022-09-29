IT Technician – Gauteng Turffontein

Our client based in the manufacturing and distribution of high quality baking ingredients is looking for an experienced IT Technician to be based in Gauteng.
Position: IT Technician
Location:Martindale, Johannesburg
Reporting and Communication Line
Reports to: IT Manager
Responsible for: IT Department
In Communication with: All departments, branches and employees
Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Certificates in A+, N+ and similar IT Qualifications
- Minimum 3 years + relevant IT experience
- Ability to work extended hours, weekends on-site, and remotely when necessary.
- Valid Driver’s License
Software Skill Requirements:
- Mikrotik Firewall
- VMware Sophos,
- XDR
- Firewall (Advantageous)
- Windows 10/11 Pro
- Windows Server 2012(R[Phone Number Removed];)
- Windows SQL Server
- Server Hardware
- Microsoft Active Directory
- Microsoft 365
- Exchange Online
Competencies Required
- High numeracy, literacy and accuracy skills.
- Advanced Computer literacy.
- High level of integrity and reliability.
- Able to work under pressure and adhering to specified deadlines on consistent basis.
- Attention to detail and quality.
- Team player and able to work independently.
- Excellent command of English language and able to communicate effectively.
- Command of any other language an advantage.
- Ability to function well under pressure and to manage own time and outputs
- Good MS Office Skills
Roles and Responsibilities
- Work with the current IT team in support of: Servicing support tickets logged by staff on the helpdesk system. This includes dealing with users at all levels in resolving IT-related issues.
- Deliver both onsite and remote support.
- Proactively monitor device status through Sophos central and helpdesk ticketing monitoring system and provide the correct actions.
- Administer Active Directory, Terminal Services, Office 365 Office & Application, and Data Back-Ups.
- Perform maintenance and Implementation of Win Servers, Workstation, Printers, Network Routers/Switches, Wi-Fi Access Points, and end-point devices.
- Troubleshoot internal and external (LAN /WAN/VLAN) IP connectivity.
- Daily server health checks (performance, event logs, etc.)
- Meet the required service level turnaround times as required and escalate problematic requests.
Desired Skills:
- Firewall
- A+
- N+
- SQL
- Technician