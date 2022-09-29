Junior Oracle Developer – Gauteng Parktown

I am looking for a Oracle Applications Developer that will be responsible for designing, developing, customizing and integrating Oracle e-Business Suite applications with other systems, and providing ongoing support and future enhancements of those solutions

The successful person will need to have a total of 1-3 Years’ of solid experience in Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS). Technical knowledge of Oracle applications, Oracle SQL and PL-SQL development is required. Some experience with RICE (Reports, Interfaces, Conversions, Extensions), Forms, BI Publisher Reports/XML Publisher, Workflow, OAF, sqldeveloper and Linux Shell Scripting. Exposure to one or more of the following Oracle EBS modules: Financials, Projects, Procurement, Asset Management, HR and Payroll.

Responsibilities will include;

Ensuring Oracle EBS portfolio of applications are designed to meet evolving business requirements and meet coding and application standards for reliability, scalability, availability, and usability.

This position will also work with team members as needed to scope, design, develop, test, support and enhance Oracle e-Business Suite, Oracle SOA and Oracle ADF solutions.

Design Develop utilities to ensure we have modular approach in programming for uniformity & to improve productivity.

Work with Oracle functional business and system analysts to gather business requirements, translate them into specifications documents.

Responsible for coding and unit testing application software across production support, enhancements and projects.

Desired Skills:

oracle

ebs

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Tax, Advisory and Audit firm collectively employing more than 200,000 people across the globe, serving the needs of business, governments, public-sector agencies, not-for-profits and through member firms’ audit and assurance practices, the capital markets.

