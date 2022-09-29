on Site Technician – Mpumalanga Witbank

Office Automation JNR Technician (On Site) – Middleburg or Witbank

To service and maintain customer equipment with the Low/Mid volume and digital copier environment to ensure a high level of equipment availability and customer satisfaction

Objective is to prevent unnecessary incidents from being escalated by the Customer and assigned to field Technicians by pro-actively fulfilling maintenance on each device as per device maintenance procedure.

This includes all reasonable and practicable tasks required by the Site Manager; Customers and Service Providers.

Requirements

Matric

Minimum of N4 Electronics / Electromechanical qualification or equivalent diploma

A minimum of 6 months experience with basic Hardware knowledge of printing devices.

2-3 years mid volume or digital experience (advantage)

Colour experience would be advantageous

Experience in print management software (advantage)

SA Driver’s License essential

Recent Graduates will be considered (Would need to then be Trade-tested individuals

Must Possess a vehicle (advantageous if a recent graduate; otherwise, a requirement for experienced hires).

Contract information:

Until August 31, 2023.

Total cost of company: R12 500,00

Desired Skills:

Office automation

N4 electronics

Printers

