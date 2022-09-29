Quality Assurance Tester

Our client, a well-established organisation, has an exciting opportunity for an Intermediate QA Tester.

Responsibilities:

Regression, usability, and functional testing.

Create and write test cases and plans.

Be involved in creating a test strategy, test processes and risk analysis.

Work closely with all departments.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree or Diploma

3+ years’ experience as a QA Tester

Test certification advantageous

Knowledge of the SDLC

Good understanding of business processes and workflow

Test documentation

Desired Skills:

Quality Assurance

Software Testing

SDLC

Test cases

Test plans

Learn more/Apply for this position