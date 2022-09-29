Quality Assurance Tester – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

Our client, a well-established organisation, has an exciting opportunity for an Intermediate QA Tester.
Responsibilities:
- Regression, usability, and functional testing.
- Create and write test cases and plans.
- Be involved in creating a test strategy, test processes and risk analysis.
- Work closely with all departments.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma
- 3+ years’ experience as a QA Tester
- Test certification advantageous
- Knowledge of the SDLC
- Good understanding of business processes and workflow
- Test documentation
Desired Skills:
- Quality Assurance
- Software Testing
- SDLC
- Test cases
- Test plans