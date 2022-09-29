Quality Assurance Tester – KwaZulu-Natal Kloof

Sep 29, 2022

Our client, a well-established organisation, has an exciting opportunity for an Intermediate QA Tester.

Responsibilities:

  • Regression, usability, and functional testing.
  • Create and write test cases and plans.
  • Be involved in creating a test strategy, test processes and risk analysis.
  • Work closely with all departments.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma
  • 3+ years’ experience as a QA Tester
  • Test certification advantageous
  • Knowledge of the SDLC
  • Good understanding of business processes and workflow
  • Test documentation

Desired Skills:

  • Quality Assurance
  • Software Testing
  • SDLC
  • Test cases
  • Test plans

