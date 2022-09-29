Sales Systems Manager – Call Center – Gauteng Midridge Park

Purpose

Participate in the development of Sales, Fulfilment and Service strategies and translate them into executable dialer, workforce, MI, strategies to achieve the desired results from both product and operations perspective. The role will also be expected to effectively manage the Dialler,IVR, Voice Analytics, workforce and MI. To optimise and support the improvement of business performance and people development through the effective use and scaling of fit-for-purpose Contact Centre Technology (Full Telephony & WFM Stacks) and Enablement and Support capabilities and skills as well has provide analytics to the Direct Channel business to pro-actively manage collections effectiveness.

Minimum requirements

BCom Informatics/ Bsc.

Project Management.

2 years’ experience in data mining or analytics.

3 – 5 Years in Call Centre Campaign Management.

Main Duties

Business intelligence and research.

Data analysis and modelling.

Customer Communication during on-boarding strategy (Engagement engine).

Customer relationship management.

Develop and maintain dialer strategy.

Leads performance management.

Staff and talent management.

Reporting

Key competencies

Client Centric.

Computer Literacy (Advanced Excel, PowerPoint, Word, MS Outlook).

Financial Business Acumen.

Financial skills.

Industry: Compliance rules and regulations.

Knowledge and understanding of systems and workflow processes: Exactus,Tallyman, CIC, Telephony,CMS Reporting,NICE.

Knowledge of ABIL policies and procedures.

Processes: Telesales process, Financial Services – Credit Products, Risk Management process, Planning and Organising, Business Process design and Reengineering (process literate).

Technical: Project Management, Analytical skills, Telesales, Dialler operations.

