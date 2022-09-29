: Senior Analyst Developer – Enterprise Resource Planning – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Brief descriptionThe main purpose of this position is to lead a team of developers/technical specialists and design/architect, develop, maintain and support information technology (IT) solutions to meet the business needs within the Bank [URL Removed] descriptionThe successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:

– Define own and others’ work plans using own discretion and in alignment with departmental and functional work plans.

– Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.

– Lead the delivery of quality IT solutions through development, integration, testing and deployment according to the approved design specification and within agreed timelines.

– Ensure total quality of an IT solution by contributing to the compilation of standards and improved process, and by ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed.

– Consistently provide IT solution maintenance and support in the designated area, thereby ensuring business continuity in line with the agreed service standards.

– Keep abreast of developments of information communications and technology (ICT) trends and within your specialised area of technology in order to develop and design the most appropriate IT solution within the area of responsibility.

– Set the functional discipline standards for the work area and hold others to account in complying with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of the tasks/activities performed.

– Actively participate as a team member and drive the team towards the completion of goals.

– Engage with the internal and external user community to ensure that business benefits are [URL Removed] requirementsTo be considered for this position, candidates must be in possession of:

– A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information or Business Administration, Commerce or an equivalent NQF7 qualification;

– Eight years’ working experience as an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) developer or technical resource in a project and support environment;

– Experience with Oracle reports, XML Publisher, Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher, Workflow Builder, Approvals Management Engine (AME), Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE), Apex, [URL Removed] forms personalisation and Oracle Application Framework (OAF) development;

– Advanced skills in PL/SQL development;

– Development and technical experience on all Oracle EBS modules (version 12.2.8 and higher); and

– Experience with Oracle EBS Open Interfaces, Application Programming Interfaces (apis), Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interfaces (REST apis) and data [URL Removed] following would be an added advantage:

– Experience in Oracle CloudAdditional requirements include:

– Industry, organisational and business awareness; and

– Knowledge and skill in:

– Continued learning and/or professional development;

– Analysis and problem-solving;

– Judgement and decision-making;

– Team management;

– Building and maintaining relationships;

– Developing and growing others;

– Resilience;

– Planning and organising;

– Quality assurance;

– Stakeholder management; and

– continuous improvement.

Desired Skills:

PL

SQL

OLTP

Database Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Bank

Employer & Job Benefits:

Negotiable

