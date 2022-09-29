Senior Analyst Developer (Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Developer) (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Sep 29, 2022

Senior Analyst Developer (Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Developer) (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Position Overview:

A remarkable financial services concern has an exciting position available for a Senior Analyst Developer – Enterprise Resource Planning, in their Business Solutions and Technology Department.

The main purpose of this position is to lead a team of Developers/Technical Specialists and Design/Architect, Develop, Maintain, and Support Information Technology (IT) Solutions to meet the business needs within the firm.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

  • A completed Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information or Business Administration, Commerce or an equivalent NQF7 qualification.
  • A minimum of 8 years’ working experience as an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Developer.
  • Experience with Oracle reports, XML Publisher, Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher, Workflow Builder, Approvals Management Engine (AME), Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE), Apex, [URL Removed] forms personalisation, and Oracle Application Framework (OAF) development.
  • Advanced skills in PL/SQL development.
  • Development and technical experience on all Oracle EBS modules – version 12.2.8 and higher.
  • Experience with Oracle EBS Open Interfaces, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interfaces (REST APIs), and data conversions.
  • Experience in Oracle Cloud.

Desired Skills:

  • Senior Analyst Developer
  • Oracle E-Business Suite
  • Enterprise Resource Planning
  • EBS
  • Oracle reports
  • XML Publisher
  • Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher
  • Workflow Builder
  • Approvals Management Engine
  • Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition
  • Apex
  • custom.pll
  • forms personalisation
  • Oracle Application Framework (OAF) development
  • PL/SQL development
  • Oracle EBS Open Interfaces
  • Application Programming Interfaces
  • Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interfaces
  • REST APIs
  • Oracle Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A remarkable financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Performance Bonus
  • Provident Fund
  • Group Life Assurance

