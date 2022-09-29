Senior Analyst Developer (Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Developer) (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Senior Analyst Developer (Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Developer) (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Position Overview:

A remarkable financial services concern has an exciting position available for a Senior Analyst Developer – Enterprise Resource Planning, in their Business Solutions and Technology Department.

The main purpose of this position is to lead a team of Developers/Technical Specialists and Design/Architect, Develop, Maintain, and Support Information Technology (IT) Solutions to meet the business needs within the firm.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

A completed Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information or Business Administration, Commerce or an equivalent NQF7 qualification.

A minimum of 8 years’ working experience as an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Developer.

Experience with Oracle reports, XML Publisher, Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher, Workflow Builder, Approvals Management Engine (AME), Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE), Apex, [URL Removed] forms personalisation, and Oracle Application Framework (OAF) development.

Advanced skills in PL/SQL development.

Development and technical experience on all Oracle EBS modules – version 12.2.8 and higher.

Experience with Oracle EBS Open Interfaces, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interfaces (REST APIs), and data conversions.

Experience in Oracle Cloud.

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A remarkable financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

