Senior Analyst Developer (Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Developer) (Financial Services)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Position Overview:
A remarkable financial services concern has an exciting position available for a Senior Analyst Developer – Enterprise Resource Planning, in their Business Solutions and Technology Department.
The main purpose of this position is to lead a team of Developers/Technical Specialists and Design/Architect, Develop, Maintain, and Support Information Technology (IT) Solutions to meet the business needs within the firm.
To be considered for this position, one must have:
- A completed Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information or Business Administration, Commerce or an equivalent NQF7 qualification.
- A minimum of 8 years’ working experience as an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Developer.
- Experience with Oracle reports, XML Publisher, Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher, Workflow Builder, Approvals Management Engine (AME), Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition (OBIEE), Apex, [URL Removed] forms personalisation, and Oracle Application Framework (OAF) development.
- Advanced skills in PL/SQL development.
- Development and technical experience on all Oracle EBS modules – version 12.2.8 and higher.
- Experience with Oracle EBS Open Interfaces, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interfaces (REST APIs), and data conversions.
- Experience in Oracle Cloud.
Desired Skills:
- Senior Analyst Developer
- Oracle E-Business Suite
- Enterprise Resource Planning
- EBS
- Oracle reports
- XML Publisher
- Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Publisher
- Workflow Builder
- Approvals Management Engine
- Oracle Business Intelligence Enterprise Edition
- Apex
- custom.pll
- forms personalisation
- Oracle Application Framework (OAF) development
- PL/SQL development
- Oracle EBS Open Interfaces
- Application Programming Interfaces
- Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interfaces
- REST APIs
- Oracle Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A remarkable financial services concern.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance