Senior Data Engineer

The Role:
- Develop high quality data warehouse solutions in an Azure environment using Synapse, Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, Wherescape and PowerBI
Skills and Experience: Qualifications
- Bachelor??s Degree in Computer Science or similar fields like Information Systems, Big Data, etc.
- Azure Data Engineer Certification would be advantageous
- Related Technical certifications
Experience
- Experience of developing solutions in the cloud (Azure)
- In-depth experience in Azure Synapse, ADF and Data Lake
- Experience in developing data warehouses and data marts
- Experience in Data Vault and Dimensional modelling techniques
- Experience working in a high availability DataOps environment
- Experience working with automated data warehousing solutions would be advantageous
- Minimum 7 years in a Microsoft BI environment, of which at least 2 years must have been in an Azure environment
Technical Competencies
- Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines:
- Azure Synapse
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure Data Lake
- Azure Power BI
- Azure DevOps
- Wherescape 3D
- Wherescape RED
- SQL Server
- Data Vault modelling
- Dimensional modelling
- Transact SQL
- Automation/Scheduling tools/frameworks
- Working knowledge of Data Ops
- Understanding of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)
- Understanding of basic integration concepts
- Basic knowledge of the Agile SAFe methodology, Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes and cloud computing
Key Accountabilities:
- Implement high quality, scalable and extendable BI solutions leveraging Azure technology including, but not limited, to Synapse, Data Lake, Azure Data Factory and PowerBI
- Follow and incorporate DataOps standards and practises
- Participate in the development of workflow, coding, testing and deployment solutions
- Implement unit testing for all assigned deliverables to ensure deployment success
- Support and maintain solutions
- Design and develop data models using dimensional modelling and data vault techniques
- Work from high level requirements through to detailed specifications, prototypes, software deployment and administration
- Deliver incremental business value per sprint
- Deliver iteratively throughout the sprint
- Conduct peer reviews within and across squads
- Profile and analyse data sets