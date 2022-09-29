SENIOR NETWORK ASSISTANT – Gauteng Centurion

Provide technical support services pertaining to telecommunications & network technologies including campus wired and wireless network, Data Center Network, and the Wide Area network.

Assist in installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of the Banks Network and Telecommunication infrastructure.

Actively involve in the network access, connectivity, switching, routing, quality of service (QoS), resilience, and security improvement activities

JOB DESCRIPTION The incumbent’s specific tasks will be as follows:

Regularly monitor the proper functioning of the Bank’s Telecommunications and Network infrastructure and ensure that service level agreements are met for all services.

Ensure that all calls related to IT service outage are logged, and resolved within the agreed SLA, and make service credit claims from service providers in the event target SLAs are not met thereby ensuring value for money is achieved.

Installation, configuration, and maintenance of the Bank’s Telecommunications and Network infrastructure, which includes but is not limited to all technologies and platforms: Satellite, Fiber Optic, wired and wireless campus, and data center networks.

Design and implementation of reliable, resilient, efficient, and cost-effective connectivity solutions for the Banks office in South Africa in line with CHIS department Policy.

Planning, implementation, and management of Telecommunications and Network projects using proven Project Management Tools and best practices.

Build and maintain good relationships with global and local service providers and ensure that regular service review is carried out for all services.

Work with the Information Security Office to ensure solutions deployed meet the bank’s Security Requirements and provide technical assistance for investigation and analysis of security alerts.

Ensure the most cost-effective and efficient use of telecommunications and Network infrastructures.

Directly involve in maintenance and implementation of complex IT infrastructure components such LAN, VSAT, MPLS, ISP connections, servers and Unified Communication systems in the regional hub and attached FOs.

Ensure that all Telecommunications and Network hardware and software complies with industry standards and best practices.

Develop and publish the main KPIs for Telecommunications and Network activities

Monitor and review Telecommunications and Network performances, throughput, availability, response time, and exceptional incidents

Update or provide input to cost-benefit analyzes, and risk analyses for Telecommunications and Network projects or development plans.

Verify and confirm all work performed by 3rd parties in the Regional Office; record and report non-performance accordingly

Monitor services performance especially critical infrastructures services such as bandwidth utilization pattern, quality of real-time applications such as voice and video conferencing

Administering enterprise IP networks in mission-critical, 24×7 production environments

Provide high level of hands-on experience with the configuration, optimization and maintenance of MPLS, MPLS V3 and L2 VPN VRF, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, ODR, Multicasting, DMVPN and QOS.

Design and integrate secure networks including all aspects of multi-site network designs and support (LAN, MAN, WAN, SAN, IP Telephony); Router ACL; NAC; ISE; VPN also deploying and maintaining remote access technologies/solutions.

Interpret existing configurations and understand how the system’s hardware fits into the overall company network design and client solution.

Provide detailed knowledge transfer to customers on solution sets and work with the bank’s system engineers to implement leading-edge server and storage environments.

Utilize strong interface skills to work closely with the Bank staff and partners to create an atmosphere of teamwork.

Assist in the assessment and selection of suitable network infrastructure solutions that enable to meet all or parts of specified requirements.

Review and maintain the campus, data center, and edge network diagrams, configuration databases, and records.

Ensure that regular backup of configurations and software upgrades are done for all network devices.

Perform technical integration of various network and telecommunication products.

Troubleshoot and monitor network performance and resolve performance and connectivity issues Sign and implement new network topologies as required, incorporating best practices around collaborations, data center, LAN/WAN, mobility, and disaster recovery. Assist in the preparation of technical documentation related to the executed operational activities to be kept in the knowledge database.



PROFILE OF THE SHORT TERM STAFF The successful candidate will have the following qualifications:

At least a Batchelor/Engineer degree in Networks and Telecommunications Networks, Computer Science or Information Systems or Electronics or Electrical, or an equivalent diploma.;

Minimum 5 years of professional experience in design, implementation, installation, and maintenance of campus and data center network and connectivity solutions such as internet, MPLS, and VSAT

CCNA certificate is desirable

Familiar with System software that controls activities such as input, output, dynamic resource allocation, and error reporting within the operation of computer configuration (E.g. Windows, Unix, Linux);

Proficient with networking and telecommunication technologies including the planning and management of the interaction between many networking systems, and intelligent network implementation such as SD-WAN

Knowledge at the associate to intermediate level of TCP/IP networks, WAN protocols, VoIP, videoconferencing, wiring and cabling, and network management solutions;

Experience with Network Traffic Monitoring and Diagnostic Tools;

Experience and/or knowledge with QoS implementations, VoIP, WAN switching and routing, load-balancing and application-delivery solutions;

Aware of VSAT and IPBX technologies

Aware of ITIL concepts and general framework;

Strong computer skills and ability to use standard technology packages and Bank’s standard software (word, excel, outlook, Power Point, MS Projects, etc…); and

Ability to communicate (verbal and written) effectively in English or French, with working knowledge of the other; Knowledge of Portuguese is an advantage.

The eligibility criteria, the establishment of a short list and the selection procedure shall be in conformity with the Bank’s Rules and Procedure for the short term staff (STS).

DURATION The assignment period is expected for eleven (11) months renewable if required.LOCATION The work will be carried out at the African Development Bank Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office Centurion, South Africa.

Desired Skills:

Proficient with networking

Aware of VSAT and IPBX technologies

Strong computer skills

